|
16.03.2026 15:09:05
Celltrion Announces Commercial Availability In US Of AVTOZMA SC, Tocilizumab Biosimilar
(RTTNews) - South Korean biopharmaceutical company Celltrion, Inc. (068270.KS) announced Monday that AVTOZMA (tocilizumab-anoh) subcutaneous (SC) formulation is now commercially available to patients in the United States. It is available in a 162 mg/0.9 mL solution for injection in a single-dose prefilled syringe or a single-dose prefilled autoinjector.
With this launch, Celltrion's AVTOZMA becomes one of the first tocilizumab biosimilars to have both an intravenous (IV) and a SC formulation approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and commercially available on the U.S. market.
The SC formulation of AVTOZMA is indicated for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), giant cell arteritis (GCA), polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (PJIA) and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis (SJIA).
Celltrion provides support to U.S. patients prescribed AVTOZMA through its patient support program, Celltrion CONNECT.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX freundlich -- DAX fester -- US-Börsen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kamm am Montag in die Gewinnzone drehen. Der deutsche Leitindex kämpft sich über die Nulllinie zurück. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich von ihrer freundlichen Seite. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich zum Wochenstart uneinheitlich.