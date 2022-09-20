Cellula divests its Seafloor Drill Division

BURNABY, BC, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cellula Robotics Ltd. is pleased to announce the acquisition of its Seafloor Drill Division by a confidential client.

The sale, completed on September 2, 2022 will facilitate Cellula's focus on development of proven, trusted autonomy as it brings its industry leading fuel cell powered, long range AUVs, Solus-LR and -XR to market. The investment will also support the ongoing development of Imotus-S, Cellula's latest AUV innovation for vessel signature measurement.

"We are thrilled to complete this milestone in Cellula's history" said Eric Jackson, President at Cellula, "with our recent focus on AUVs, the opportunity presented itself at a key time. We look forward to pivoting our efforts on AUV development and innovation."

Previous seafloor drill projects under the Cellula brand included ROVDrill & ROVDrill MkII for Canyon Offshore, subsystems for the Forum M80 and BGS RD2. Cellula's most recent drill developments were the CRD100 drills supplied to Fukada and JAMSTEC in Japan. Cellula will continue to support our valued CRD100 clients around the world.

About Cellula Robotics Ltd.

Engineering solutions, intelligent systems.

Cellula Robotics Ltd. is a proudly Canadian, privately owned, world leading marine technology company specializing in turnkey design and production of subsea robotic systems. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, Cellula employs 70 staff with a dedicated team of highly-skilled engineers, designers, and technicians. Cellula's extensive experience in projects that require integrated mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, and software elements in a subsea environment is evident in its wide client base spanning over the defence, mineral exploration and oil & gas sectors. Cellula prides itself in having developed and implemented a rigorous ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System that continues to meet and exceed client expectations.

