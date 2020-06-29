|
Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG) Announces Results of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
GAITHERSBURG, Md. and SHANGHAI, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CBMG) ("CBMG" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical firm engaged in the drug development of immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases, today announced the voting results of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, held on June 26, 2020 in Long Island City, NY. Approximately 77% of the Company's outstanding shares were represented at the 2020 Annual Meeting.
The following business items were approved by a strong majority at the Annual Meeting:
In light of the stockholders' recommendation to hold advisory votes on the compensation of named executive officers every three years and upon consideration of other relevant factors, the Company has determined to hold advisory votes on the compensation of its named executive officers every three years.
About Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc.
Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBMG) develops proprietary cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and degenerative diseases. The company conducts immuno-oncology and stem cell clinical trials in China using products from its integrated GMP laboratory. The Company's GMP facilities in China, consisting of twelve independent cell production lines, are designed and managed according to both China and U.S. GMP standards. Its Shanghai facility includes a "Joint Laboratory of Cell Therapy" with GE Healthcare and a "Joint Cell Therapy Technology Innovation and Application Center" with Thermo Fisher Scientific. These partnerships focus on improving manufacturing processes for cell therapies. CBMG currently has ongoing CAR-T Phase I clinical trials in China. The China NMPA (formerly CFDA) approved the Company's IND application for a Phase II trial for AlloJoin®, CBMG's "Off-the-Shelf" allogenic haMPC therapy for the treatment of Knee Osteoarthritis (KOA), and has accepted the Company's IND application for a Phase II trial for ReJoin® autologous haMPC therapy for the treatment of KOA. The NMPA has also accepted CBMG's dossier for an IND application for clinical trials of anti-BCMA CAR-T. CBMG is included in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index the small-cap Russell 2000® Index and the Loncar China BioPharma index. To learn more about CBMG, please visit www.cellbiomedgroup.com.
Company Contact:
Derrick C. Li
Head of Strategy and Investor Relations, CBMG
Phone: 917-717-0994
Email: derrick.li@cellbiomedgroup.com
