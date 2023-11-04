|
04.11.2023 13:05:00
Celsius Announces 3-for-1 Stock Split. Here's What Investors Need to Know.
There's little question that Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) has become a force to be reckoned with in the health-centric energy drink space. While the company has been around since 2006, its transformation began in earnest roughly five years ago when John Fieldly took the helm as CEO. His focus on healthier alternatives paved the road for the company's current success, and he was subsequently named 2022 Executive of the Year by the beverage industry.Since then, the company's robust business performance has resulted in a surging stock price. Celsius shares have climbed 102% over the past year, and they've gained a mind-boggling 4,300% and 47,100% over the preceding five-year and 10-year periods, respectively.On Thursday, Celsius announced a forward stock split for the first time in its history. This revelation is causing investors to take a fresh look at the energy drink leader and its stock. Let's recap just how a stock split works and what it means for investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!