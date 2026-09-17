Celsius CEO John Fieldly Buys 18,000 Shares After 53% Stock Decline: Should Investors Buy Too?

John Fieldly, Chief Executive Officer of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH), purchased 18,000 shares of common stock on Sept. 10, 2026, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($27.44); post-transaction value based on Sept. 10, 2026, market close ($26.63).

Celsius Holdings operates as a global functional beverage enterprise with a $7.1 billion market capitalization and $3.0 billion in TTM revenue, demonstrating significant scale within the non-alcoholic beverage sector. The company differentiates itself through its science-backed formulations, brand recognition among fitness and wellness demographics, and diversified product portfolio spanning multiple functional beverage categories. With 1,497 employees and established distribution across major geographic markets, Celsius has established itself as a material participant in the rapidly expanding functional and performance beverage market.

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