Celsius contributes the last 25,000 ETH to launch Ethereum 2.0

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius , the industry-leading cryptocurrency rewards-earning platform, announced today that it has provided 25,000 ETH to the Ethereum 2.0 platform, giving it enough funds to meet its goal and launch on time. The contribution represents Celsius's larger belief and support for Ethereum and the future of crypto.

"When Celsius first launched, we looked to Etherum to learn how to create a thriving, robust community," said Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celsius. "We built our CEL token on the Ethereum blockchain and used it to scale and become one of the fastest-growing companies in crypto. We are proud to inaugurate the Ethereum 2.0 Genesis and contribute the last building block with 25,000 ETH from the Celsius community and be a helping hand to a company that helped us scale our own project."

The 25,000 ETH contributed from Celsius to Ethereum 2.0 are from Celsius's pool of community assets and will be used to generate even higher yield for the community through Ethereum's advanced blockchain platform. Celsius users can earn up to 7.21% APY on ETH held in the Celsius wallet, and earn rates from 3-15% APY on over 40 additional cryptocurrencies. Celsius also provides 1% APR loans with no origination fees to ETH holders and other asset users.

About Celsius

Celsius helps hundreds of thousands of consumers worldwide to find the path towards financial independence through a high compounding reward income wallet and low-cost loans accessible via a mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interests of the depositor community, Celsius is a Blockchain-based fee-free platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network

