Damon Aktie

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16.09.2026 17:54:01

Celsius Director Damon DeSantis Buys 36,000 Shares for $1.0 Million. Is This a Buy Signal?

Damon DeSantis, Director of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH), purchased 36,000 shares of common stock at $27.78 per share, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($27.78); post-transaction value based on September 15, 2026 market close ($27.63).

Celsius is a global functional beverage enterprise with a $7.2 billion market capitalization and $3.0 billion in trailing twelve month (TTM) revenue, representing significant scale within the non-alcoholic beverage sector. The company has established a differentiated market position through its science-backed formulations and targeted marketing to performance-oriented consumers. With some 1,500 employees and operations spanning multiple continents, Celsius maintains competitive advantages through brand recognition, product innovation, and an expanding international distribution network.

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Celsius Holdings Inc 28,25 2,24% Celsius Holdings Inc

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