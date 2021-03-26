Celsius hires Big Law for General Counsel

LONDON, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius , the industry-leading cryptocurrency rewards-earning platform, announces expansion of its executive team with the addition of Ron Deutsch as General Counsel and Head of Mergers & Acquisitions.

In this role, Deutsch will lead the legal, regulatory and corporate governance functions at Celsius, and spearhead the negotiations, execution, and management of strategic transactions and investments for the company.

Prior to joining Celsius, Deutsch practiced at top Am Law 100 Firms where he focused on corporate transactions, representing private and public companies, and private investment funds and their portfolio companies in complex deals, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic transactions, leveraged buyouts, joint ventures, divestitures, restructurings, growth equity investments, and governance matters.

He holds an LL.M. from New York University School of Law, with a focus in Corporate Law and the recipient of George Colin Award for distinction in the LL.M. Corporate Law Program and holds a LL.B. magna cum laude from the College of Management - Haim Striks School of Law.

"Ron brings to Celsius the perfect combination of the highest caliber legal and business skill and experience, and a passion for entrepreneurship and the crypto industry," says Alex Mashinksty, CEO of Celsius. "Ron is just another example of how Celsius is adding experts from every industry who care about doing good, and then doing well, to help execute on our vision with the best in the business."

About Celsius

Celsius helps hundreds of thousands of consumers worldwide to find the path towards financial independence through a compounding yield service and instant low-cost loans accessible via a web and mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interest of the customers and community, Celsius is a blockchain-based fee-free platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network

