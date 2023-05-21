|
21.05.2023 14:45:00
Celsius Holdings: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
I'm typically not a fan of trying to time the market. It's difficult to do consistently well, which is why so many people end up doing it poorly. Just getting into a position and staying in it for the long haul is the right formula for most investors. On occasion, though, it makes sense to be at least timing-minded.That's the case for shares of beverage outfit Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) right now. The stock's up more than 50% over the course of just the past month, with a huge piece of that gain taking shape in just one day following last week's release of its first-quarter results. Obviously, those numbers were good. The stock, however, is just a little too ripe for a pullback following the run-up.If you're on the fence about sticking with it, you might want to go ahead and use this strength as an exit point. Likewise, if you'd like to get in, now's not quite the time.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
