Celsius Holdings Is Down 29% From Its High. Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many people are none too happy about their 2022 stock returns, but shareholders of the energy drink company Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) might be an exception. The stock gained a whopping 39% in 2022. But the tables have turned so far this year, and shares have fallen nearly 30% from their high.The company's been around since the early 2000s, and only after two listings and years of spinning its wheels did the brand begin to gain traction. Still, the stock's been a revelation more recently, a multibagger that's turned $1,000 into $20,000 in just the last three years.So is this a stock you should buy the dip on? Or has the clock struck midnight, and the magic's wearing off? Here is why investors should keep Celsius planted firmly on their radar.Continue reading