Celsius Holdings Stock Is Down 52% From Its 52-Week High. Time to Buy?

Investors in Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) could use one of the company's heath-focused energy drinks for a pick-up right now. Shares of this once high-flying beverage industry innovator are down about 52% from their 52-week high.Concerns that the company may be past its peak growth stage have resulted in a swift change in market sentiment. Still, there's good reason for investors to stay confident as Celsius still boasts plenty of positives, including climbing earnings. Such periods of extreme volatility can sometimes offer an opportunity to buy a high-quality stock at a discounted price.Are shares of Celsius ready to pop and do they deserve a spot in your portfolio? Let's consider some of the key points.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool