02.05.2023 17:55:00
Celsius Holdings Stock Is Fizzing Up Again
It's not just cans of Celsius Holdings' (NASDAQ: CELH) functional energy drinks getting bubbly these days. The stock itself soared 8% on Monday after another Wall Street pro put out a gushing analyst note. Celsius stock seems to have been sipping the company's own energy drinks -- it has nearly doubled over the past year. The fast-growing company produces fruit-flavored carbonated drinks that help accelerate metabolism and burn fat along with calories when paired with an active lifestyle.Analyst Mark Astrachan at Stifel feels that Celsius will beat market expectations when it reports results for its first quarter later this month. His forecast shows a 76% increase in revenue through the first three months of this year, comfortably above the 63% year-over-year increase that his fellow analysts are modeling. Astrachan also sees Celsius growing its top line by 62% for all of 2023, also ahead of where his peers are perched with a gain closer to 55%.Astrachan -- who, naturally, has a buy rating on the stock with a $115 price target -- is not alone. Celsius has been on the receiving end of Wall Street love letters lately. Last week, it was Piper Sandler's Michael Lavery initiating coverage of the stock with an overweight rating and a price goal of $110.Continue reading
