|
10.05.2023 15:10:00
Celsius Is Growing Faster Than Your Favorite Growth Stock
There's an earnings season beat, and then there's the consensus-trouncing performance that Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) landed shortly after Tuesday's market close. There was already a growing sense that the fast-growing distributor of energy drinks was going to have a strong quarter. A few bullish analyst notes came out just ahead of this week's actual financial update. It was still a bigger beat than what even the most bullish Wall Street pros were expecting. Celsius generated $290 million in revenue for the first quarter, a 95% surge over the past year. Wall Street was settling for $218.8 million, a 64% year-over-year advance on the top line. North American revenue -- accounting for 96% of the sales mix -- more than doubled with a 101% pop. Celsius is clearly doing well on its home turf, and things could be starting to fizz elsewhere as the away team with PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) as its new distribution partner.The beat doesn't end with the record revenue results. Celsius' earnings more than quadrupled to $34.4 million -- or $0.40 a share. Analysts were banking on a profit of just $0.20 a share. After back-to-back quarters of posting larger losses than expected, Celsius didn't just turn the corner. It floored it after it rounding the curb.Continue reading
