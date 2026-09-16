Celsius Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0YH6K / ISIN: US15118V2079
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16.09.2026 17:24:01
Celsius Lead Director Hal Kravitz Buys 12,000 Shares for $336,000. What Does This Mean for Investors?
Hal Kravitz, the Lead Director at Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH), purchased 12,000 shares of common stock on September 15, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.
Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($28.00); post-transaction value based on September 15, 2026 market close ($27.63).
Celsius Holdings is a global functional beverage enterprise with a $7.2 billion market capitalization and $3.0 billion in trailing twelve month (TTM) revenue, representing significant scale within the non-alcoholic beverage sector. The company has established a differentiated market position through its science-backed formulations and targeted marketing to performance-oriented consumers. With 1,497 employees and operations spanning multiple continents, Celsius maintains competitive advantages through brand recognition, product innovation, and an expanding international distribution network.
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|Celsius Holdings Inc
|28,25
|2,24%