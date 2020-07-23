Celsius Network adds in-app, low fee, crypto purchases using ACH and SEPA

LONDON, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Network , the industry-leading cryptocurrency rewards-earning platform, announces today the addition of enhanced crypto onramps to its platform through its partnership with Gem, a leading aggregator of payment solutions connecting users to secure, low-cost, and easy-to-use ways to purchase cryptocurrencies. Celsius customers will now be able to purchase today's top cryptocurrencies through the Celsius platform using a bank transfer, ACH transfer, as well as its previously announced debit card and credit card purchase feature.

Earlier this year, Celsius added the option to buy coins through its mobile platform with a credit card at the lowest rates in the industry through its integration with Simplex. By adding Gem Onramp as an additional trusted checkout solution, Celsius is able to provide even more people with easy and secure access to purchasing cryptocurrencies with fiat.

"We're building a bridge between the old financial system and the new, open financial system," said Micah Winkelspecht, CEO of Gem. "We must make it easier for users to onboard to crypto directly from the apps and services they love. Launching Gem Onramp with Celsius Network's massive community is a watershed moment for bringing ease-of-use to cryptocurrency."

With options to earn, borrow, pay, and buy on the blockchain, Celsius has become the crypto industry's one-stop-shop for fair and rewarding financial services. As always, Celsius does not charge any additional fees for this service. There is a small fee of up to 1% charged by Gem's payment partners for processing the requests.

"If we're going to bring the next 100 million users to crypto, we need to fundamentally change the way people can join and buy coins to access and benefit from the financial services they deserve," said Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celsius Network. "By adding Gem to our platform, we're able to streamline the addition of many new crypto users in a way that lets customers purchase crypto easily and securely, and then immediately start earning a high yield or have those assets available to use as collateral for a low interest cash loan."

Celsius Network's mission is to leverage a decentralized financial infrastructure to change the equation by returning up to 80% of its revenues with its community. To date, Celsius has over 130,000 active users, manages over $800m in crypto assets, and has paid out over $22m to its customers.

About Celsius Network

Celsius Network addresses the financial needs of today's consumers worldwide through a reward income and low-cost loans accessible via a mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interests of the depositor community, Celsius is a Blockchain-based marketplace platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network

About Gem

Gem provides companies with solutions to connect users' accounts at both traditional financial institutions and newer cryptocurrency platforms. Since 2013, Gem has powered solutions for cryptocurrency startups and Fortune 500 companies alike. The company's newest product, Gem Onramp gives users a streamlined checkout experience for purchasing cryptocurrency directly within an app through its network of global payment partners. For additional information, please visit www.gem.co

Contact:

Anastasia Golovina, Ditto PR

Anastasia@dittopr.co

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celsius-network-adds-in-app-low-fee-crypto-purchases-using-ach-and-sepa-301098877.html

SOURCE Celsius Network