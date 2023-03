Celsius Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you see Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) executives cracking open cans of the sparkling beverages they distribute later this week, it's only because they're hoping to go on a healthy sprint on Wednesday afternoon. The company behind the functional energy drinks that help you burn calories ahead of a workout will be reporting its fourth-quarter results after the close on the first trading day in March.Speed has been the name of the game for Celsius lately. It ended its streak of five consecutive quarters of triple-digit revenue growth last time out. It managed to post a year-over-year increase of only -- checks notes -- 98% in the third quarter. Business should continue to decelerate, but it's still growing several times faster than its two larger rivals, Red Bull and Monster Beverage. Armed with a global pop star that recently signed on as both a distribution partner as well as a minority shareholder, Celsius is in good shape heading into this week's telltale report. Will the stock follow suit and put on its running shoes this week? Celsius shares bucked the market malaise that plagued growth stocks in 2022 by posting market-thumping returns. After a sluggish start to 2023, a strong report could have Celsius bouncing back this year.