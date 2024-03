Celsius Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

Pull up a Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) stock chart, and you'll see plenty of its signature bubbles. The stock is a 57-bagger over the past five years, making it one of market's hottest stocks in that time. Even the most sparkling of beverages will eventually go flat. Could that moment come for Celsius later this week?The company behind the popular canned beverages that promise a safe boost in increased metabolism reports fresh financials this week. Expectations are high, but Celsius has a knack for jumping even higher.Investors should see some pretty scintillating growth when Celsius reports financial results before Thursday's market open. Analysts see revenue soaring 85% to $329.9 million in the fourth quarter, capping what would be its third consecutive year of 99% or better in top-line gains.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel