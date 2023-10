Celsius Stock Has Made Investors Richer, but Is the Stock Still a Buy?

Energy drink company Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) has been a winning investment for shareholders over almost any timeframe in the last decade. An investment of $1,000 10 years ago would be worth over $380,000 today. In comparison, that same investment made in the S&P 500 would be worth about $3,000 now.This might seem surprising, but Celsius isn't the first company in this industry to see these returns. The best-performing S&P 500 stock of the past 30 years is Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST), which sells its own line of energy drinks. There's no guarantee Celsius will follow in Monster's footsteps, but the recent results suggest it could be on a similar path.As wonderfully as Celsius has performed, investing is all about looking forward. After this fantastic run, is Celsius still a buy, or have investors missed the boat on this massive winner? Let's take a closer look.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel