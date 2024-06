Celsius Stock Has Plunged More Than 30% in Less Than a Month. Time to Buy the Dip?

Roughly twice a year for the last five years, the same thing keeps happening to shares of energy-drink company Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH): Shares drop 20% or more. And as of this writing, Celsius stock is down once again, this time falling more than 30% in just the last few weeks.For investors who hate losing money, buying shares of a company that routinely drops 20% or more might seem like a bad idea. However, Celsius stock is also up more than 5,000% total in the last five years, making it one of the greatest five-year stock performances in history. Therefore, it has been a great stock to own despite a fair amount of volatility.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel