Celsius Stock Keeps Putting the Fizz in the Biz

Another blowout financial performance by Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) shouldn't surprise anyone anymore. This is the company behind the functional fruit-flavored sparkling beverages that help sippers burn fat and calories by temporarily ramping up a body's metabolism, and it's giving its bean counters another workout.Celsius trounced second-quarter expectations after the end of trading on Tuesday. The shares then hit another all-time high in after-hours trading. The stock is approaching forty-bagger status over the past five years, and investors and analysts alike continue to underestimate its power. That's a good place to be as an investor. Let's take a closer look at Celsius ' latest quarterly update. Revenue soared 112% to $326 million for the three months ended in June. The bottom line grew even faster, as widening margins led Celsius ' profit to more than quadruple to $40.9 million, or $0.52 a share. Analysts weren't perched anywhere near those marks. Wall Street pros were modeling net income of $0.28 a share on a 79% top-line gain.