|
10.08.2023 15:09:37
Celsius Stock Surges on Huge Earnings and Revenue Beats
Celsius (NASDAQ: CELH) stock gained 20.5% on Wednesday, following the energy beverage maker's release of a powerful second-quarter 2023 report on the prior afternoon. The stock's rise is attributable to the quarter's revenue and earnings crushing Wall Street's consensus estimates. In 2023, shares were already solidly outperforming the broader market prior to the release of the Q2 report, and now they're walloping it. The stock is up 66% this year through Wednesday, versus the S&P 500 index's 17.5% return over this period. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!