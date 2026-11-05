Chipotle Mexican Grill Aktie

Chipotle Mexican Grill ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0ESP5 / ISIN: US1696561059

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05.11.2026 04:05:02

Celsius vs. Chipotle Mexican Grill: Which Consumer Goods Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?

Investors often weigh the hyper-growth of beverage upstarts against the steady expansion of established restaurant chains. Choosing between Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) requires balancing immediate revenue surges with long-term stability.

Celsius focuses on functional energy drinks that appeal to health-conscious consumers, while Chipotle dominates the fast-casual dining space with its fresh-ingredient philosophy. Both companies rely on strong brand loyalty to navigate competitive retail environments. We will examine their financial health and market risks to determine which aligns better with your 2027 investing goals.

Celsius sells functional beverages through major retailers, fitness centers, and e-commerce platforms. Its growth strategy relies heavily on a partnership with Pepsi, which serves as its primary U.S. distributor and helps manage brands like Rockstar. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, which is something to keep in mind.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Celsius Holdings Inc 30,04 -2,31% Celsius Holdings Inc
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 31,05 -1,43% Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

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