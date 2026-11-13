Colgate-Palmolive Aktie

Colgate-Palmolive ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850667 / ISIN: US1941621039

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13.11.2026 21:05:49

Celsius vs. Colgate-Palmolive: Which Consumer Goods Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?

Should I buy the high-octane growth of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) or the steady, defensive reliability of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)? Both companies command strong brand loyalty but serve very different investor goals.

Celsius specializes in functional energy drinks that appeal to health-conscious consumers, while Colgate-Palmolive is a global giant in household essentials like toothpaste and pet food. While one seeks to disrupt the beverage aisle, the other relies on decades of market dominance. This comparison examines whether growth or stability is the better play for 2027.

Celsius offers functional beverages designed for active lifestyles, marketing its products as healthier alternatives to traditional energy drinks. In its latest annual report, sales to Pepsi constituted nearly 43.2% of total net revenue, and customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business. The company remains a high-growth standout among beverage stocks as it scales the Alani Nu and Rockstar brands.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Celsius Holdings Inc 32,42 1,66% Celsius Holdings Inc
Colgate-Palmolive Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs 54 650,00 0,37% Colgate-Palmolive Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
Colgate-Palmolive Co. 90,30 2,06% Colgate-Palmolive Co.

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