Celsius vs. Colgate-Palmolive: Which Stock Should Investors Consider Before the Start of 2027?

Are you looking for explosive growth or steady dividends? Investors choosing between Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) must weigh the revenue potential of the beverage market against the stability of household essential products.

Celsius focuses on the fast-growing functional energy drink market, while Colgate-Palmolive dominates global oral and personal care. These companies represent two very different approaches to consumer goods, offering a choice between a disruptive challenger and a reliable industry titan.

Celsius focuses on the beverage category, marketing functional energy drinks to health-conscious consumers. It relies heavily on a distribution partnership with Pepsi, which provides access to vast retail networks and massive scale. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as sales to this partner accounted for nearly 43.2% of total net revenue as of December 31, 2025. The company also utilizes various independent distributors and e-commerce platforms like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) to reach its digital audience.

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