Celsius Holdings Aktie

Celsius Holdings ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YH6K / ISIN: US15118V2079

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09.11.2026 14:24:02

Celsius vs. e.l.f. Beauty: Which Consumer Goods Stock Is the Better Buy for 2027?

Investors looking for growth often turn to the consumer sector to find brands with staying power. Comparing Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) and e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) reveals two very different paths to market dominance.

Celsius provides functional energy drinks aimed at health-conscious consumers, while e.l.f. Beauty offers prestige-quality cosmetics at mass-market prices. Both companies have disrupted their respective markets by using savvy digital marketing and strategic retail partnerships to gain significant market share from established legacy competitors.

Celsius provides functional energy drinks to a global audience, focusing on fitness-minded consumers who want sugar-free options. The company sells its products through leading retailers and e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Walmart. The energy drink portfolio, which includes brands like Alani Nu and Rockstar Energy, currently holds the number three spot in the United States energy drink market.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

ÅF AB 11,93 1,88% ÅF AB
Celsius Holdings Inc 32,16 7,06% Celsius Holdings Inc

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