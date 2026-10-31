Clark Aktie

Clark für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 345654 / ISIN: US1814571022

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31.10.2026 02:45:01

Celsius vs. Kimberly-Clark: Which Stock Matches Your Investing Style?

Growth-focused investors often look for high-energy disruptors, while value-seekers prefer steady household names. Deciding between Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) and Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB) depends on your appetite for risk versus stability.

Celsius is a fast-growing player in the functional drink market, leaning on major distribution deals to expand its footprint. Kimberly-Clark is a legacy powerhouse in the personal care space, selling essential items like diapers and tissues globally. This comparison examines whether the high-growth potential of energy drinks or the defensive reliability of consumer goods is the better move.

In its latest annual report, filed for the fiscal year ended December 2025, the company details its focus on functional energy drinks and its roughly 20% share of the U.S. market. Celsius focuses on expanding its presence in the beverage stocks sector by acquiring brands like Alani Nu and Rockstar Energy. It operates primarily through a distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which acts as its primary partner in North America. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business. The company also reaches consumers through platforms like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP).

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Celsius Holdings Inc 29,12 3,41% Celsius Holdings Inc
Kimberly-Clark Corp. 96,52 -1,88% Kimberly-Clark Corp.

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