Celsius Holdings Aktie

Celsius Holdings ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YH6K / ISIN: US15118V2079

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.11.2026 02:20:02

Celsius vs. Kraft Heinz: One Is Chasing Growth. The Other Is Chasing a Turnaround.

Choosing between rapid expansion and steady value is a classic investor dilemma. This comparison examines whether Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) or Kraft Heinz (NYSE:KHC) is the better long-term addition to your holdings.

Celsius is a fast-moving player in the energy drink space, while Kraft Heinz manages a vast empire of legacy food products. Comparing these two involves weighing the potential of a high-octane growth story against the relative stability of a global consumer giant.

Celsius develops and markets functional drinks designed to appeal to active lifestyles through brands like Celsius, Alani Nu, and Rockstar. The company operates in the competitive world of beverage stocks, focusing on fitness-oriented products. Its distribution is heavily tied to a partnership with PepsiCo, which acts as its primary distributor in the U.S. and Canada. Sales to this partner account for roughly 43.2% of total net revenue, and customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Celsius Holdings Inc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Celsius Holdings Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Celsius Holdings Inc 32,42 1,66% Celsius Holdings Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 46: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46
14.11.26 KW 46: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.11.26 KW 46: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Dow zum Handelsende wenig bewegt - Technologiewerte schwach -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Freitagshandel nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich seitwärts. Die US-Börsen fanden vor dem Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend mit Abgaben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen