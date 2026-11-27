Growth-oriented investors often debate between rapid expansion and established profitability. Choosing between Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) and lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) requires weighing explosive functional beverage sales against steady athletic apparel dominance.

Celsius focuses on the functional energy drink market, targeting health-conscious consumers with its proprietary formulas. lululemon athletica dominates the premium athletic apparel space with a loyal following. Both companies rely on strong brand identities to navigate the competitive consumer landscape, making them frequent candidates for long-term portfolios.

Celsius develops and markets functional drinks that appeal to health-conscious consumers, a growing segment among beverage stocks. The company depends significantly on its partnership with Pepsi, which acts as the primary distributor for its products across the United States. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as Pepsi accounted for nearly 43.2% of total net revenue in its latest annual report.

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