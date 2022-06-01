|
Cembra agrees partnership with Zurich Switzerland
Cembra Money Bank AG
Zurich Cembra, a leading Swiss provider of financing solutions, and Zurich Insurance Company Ltd have entered into a cooperation agreement that will benefit customers on both sides.
Anyone who has ever bought or leased a car knows how it feels to eagerly await a new car. But before taking possession of a new car, the right vehicle insurance has to be selected.
Cembra and Zurich Switzerland have simplified the process, offering a new service package for car and van leasing and financing customers. When applying for a lease or a financing contract at one of Cembras 4,000 partner garages, customers can now select their vehicle insurance with Zurich straight away. The dealer enters all the contract details and then sends them to Zurich Switzerland.
In a survey conducted by Cembra in 2021, the banks partner garages indicated that there was growing demand for combined vehicle financing and insurance solutions among customers. Cembra is responding to that demand, and Zurich Switzerland can use this partnership to further consolidate its position as a leading vehicle insurance provider.
Esther Pfaff, Head of Product & Innovation at Cembra, says: A clear focus on the customer is a key component of our strategic roadmap, so we are delighted to be able to further improve the customer journey for our leasing and financing customers through this new collaborative venture."
Robert Gremli, Head of Brokers & Partnerships and member of the Management Board at Zurich Switzerland, says: I am pleased that we are able to develop new offerings and services together with Cembra, providing added value for our customers.
About Cembra
We have over 1 million customers in Switzerland and employ around 1,000 people from 43 different countries. We have our headquarters in Zurich and operate across Switzerland through our network of branches and our online distribution channels, as well as our credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.
We have been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since October 2013. Cembra is rated A by Standard & Poors and is included in the SXI Switzerland Sustainability 25 Index and in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index.
