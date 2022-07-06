|
06.07.2022 07:00:52
Cembra appoints two new Members of the Management Board
|
Cembra Money Bank AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Zurich Alona Eiduka as Chief Operating Officer and Eric Anliker as General Counsel have been newly appointed to the Management Board of Cembra.
Alona Eiduka took over the role of Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Management Board at Cembra on 1 July 2022. Alona Eiduka has worked at Cembra for ten years in various management positions and has over 14 years of combined experience in managing operational functions in the financial services industry. As Head of Origination, since 2019 she has been in charge of operational activities in the areas of customer onboarding and credit decisions for car leasing and credit cards. She previously managed the Collections department at Cembra and GE Capital EMEA in Latvia. Alona Eiduka studied at the University of Latvia, the FHNW and the Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh Business School. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Philology and an MBA Cross-Cultural Leadership degree.
To ensure the focussed implementation of the Banks strategic programmes in the areas of digitisation and technology, the Operations and Technology departments will be managed separately in the future. Christian Schmitt, Chief Transformation Officer, will also take on responsibility for the role of Chief Technology Officer on an interim basis, and will manage the technical realisation of the strategy and associated transformation processes. He reports to CEO Holger Laubenthal. Information about the recruitment of a permanent Chief Technology Officer will be provided in due course.
Eric Anliker will become General Counsel at Cembra and a Member of the Management Board as of 1 September 2022. He will be responsible for the Legal, Compliance and Communication departments. Eric Anliker has been working in the financial services sector for over 25 years and has assumed managerial responsibility in the areas of law, compliance, governance, business development and business control at various Swiss and international companies. During the course of his previous activities as Executive Counsel GE Capital International, he was also responsible for the legal and regulatory aspects of Cembra's IPO, among others. Eric Anliker studied law and economics at the University of Bern and acquired his licence to practise as a lawyer in 1994.
"I am delighted to welcome Alona Eiduka and Eric Anliker to the Management Board. Their diverse specialist and management skills in all matters relating to consumer finance will help us to realise our strategic ambitions," says Holger Laubenthal, CEO of Cembra.
About Cembra
We have over 1 million customers in Switzerland and employ around 1,000 people from 43 different countries. We have our headquarters in Zurich and operate across Switzerland through our network of branches and our online distribution channels, as well as through our credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.
We have been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since October 2013. Cembra is rated A by Standard & Poors and is included in the SXI Switzerland Sustainability 25 Index and in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index.
|
1391443 06.07.2022
