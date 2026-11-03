Cembra Money Bank Aktie
WKN DE: A1W65V / ISIN: CH0225173167
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03.11.2026 07:00:13
Cembra completes acquisition of Santander's Swiss auto financing business as planned
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Cembra Money Bank AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Zurich, 3 November 2026 – Cembra has successfully completed its acquisition of the majority of Santander's Swiss auto financing business. This will add approximately CHF 800 million of leasing assets to its portfolio, as planned with CHF 670 million being consolidated as of 2 November 2026, and the remaining part following in 2027.
On 23 July 2026, Cembra announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire the substantial part of Santander’s Swiss auto financing business. The transaction marks a significant step in Cembra's growth strategy, adding further scale to its new leasing platform.
About Cembra
Cembra serves over 2 million customers in Switzerland and employs around 800 people from about 40 countries. Headquartered in Zurich, Cembra operates across Switzerland through a network of hubs and online distribution channels, as well as through credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.
Cembra has been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2013. The company is rated A- by Standard & Poor's and is recognised for its strong sustainability performance by leading ESG rating agencies.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cembra Money Bank AG
|20 Bändliweg
|8048 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 439 8111
|Internet:
|https://www.cembra.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0225173167
|Valor:
|A1W65V
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|LEI Code:
|549300ZDHOETLAIVTE82
|EQS News ID:
|2427076
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2427076 03.11.2026 CET/CEST
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|91,50
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