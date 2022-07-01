|
01.07.2022 07:28:33
Cembra launches Certo! a new range of credit cards offering money back rewards and other innovative services
|
Cembra Money Bank AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Zurich Cembra is now offering an even easier and more flexible way of paying by credit card. Certo! Cembras new range of credit cards is simple to use, fits any lifestyle and offers money back rewards of up to 1%. Cembra customers with a Cumulus-Mastercard will be offered a Certo! Mastercard® in due course for seamless immediate use. The launch of this new card range is another key step in the implementation of the strategy announced by Cembra in December 2021.
Cembra has set the standard high with Certo!, which provides everything you need from a credit card and more. The new range will initially comprise two cards, the Certo! One Mastercard®, which is available to anyone, and the Certo! Mastercard® for existing Cembra customers with a Cumulus-Mastercard.
The Certo! One Mastercard® comes with no annual fee, is simple to use and fits any lifestyle. It offers a cash reward of 1% on purchases at the customers three favourite stores and 0.33% on all other payments. Customers can select their three favourite stores from an initial list of 20 and later update them on a monthly basis. Insurance services are also included. The new Certo! One Mastercard®, which is available as of today, is linked to the Cembra App, where users can check their transactions and card details, view their rewards and manage their favourite stores. The list of eligible stores, along with the rewards, discounts and digital features on offer, will continue to evolve over time.
The Certo! Mastercard® is now available to customers with a Cumulus-Mastercard. Many customers will receive their new card already in the coming weeks. All customers will be sent a new card in due course or can order one immediately. The Certo! Mastercard can be activated and used straight away. The card details, including the PIN, will remain unchanged, as will the card contract. All issued Cumulus-Mastercards and related features will remain valid until the customer chooses to switch to the new Certo! Mastercard® or until the card reaches its expiry date. The new card offers a 1% money back reward on purchases at Migros, Coop and the Swiss Federal Railways. All other transactions are rewarded with a cash bonus of 0.33%. A national advertising campaign will be rolled out to mark the launch of the new Certo! cards. For more information on Certo!, please visit www.certo-card.ch/ (available in German, French, and Italian).
Holger Laubenthal, CEO of Cembra, said: Certo!, our new range of credit cards, reflects what we stand for: great customer value, simple, digitally supported handling, excellent service and the highest security standards. We are pleased to be able to offer customers with a Cumulus-Mastercard the opportunity to seamlessly switch to this attractive new card for immediate use.
The launch of this new card range is another key step in the implementation of the strategy announced by Cembra in December 2021. Cembras strategic ambition is to leverage technology in order to provide customers with the most intuitive consumer finance solutions in Switzerland. Cembra is drawing on the strengths of its proven credit factory and will significantly increase efficiency, accelerate growth in its core businesses and seize new growth opportunities, particularly in Embedded Finance and the Buy Now Pay Later business. To support these strategic programmes, Cembra is transforming its corporate culture with a view to becoming a more customer-centric, agile, learning-oriented and collaborative organisation.
About Cembra Money Bank
We have over 1 million customers in Switzerland and employ more than 1,000 people from 41 different countries. We have our headquarters in Zurich and operate across Switzerland through our network of branches and our online distribution channels, as well as our credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.
We have been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since October 2013. Cembra is rated A by Standard & Poors and is included in the SXI Switzerland Sustainability 25 Index and in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index.
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cembra Money Bank AG
|20 Bändliweg
|8048 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 439 8111
|Internet:
|https://www.cembra.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0225173167
|Valor:
|A1W65V
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1388415
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1388415 01-Jul-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cembra Money Bank AGmehr Nachrichten
|
01.07.22
|Cembra launches Certo! a new range of credit cards offering money back rewards and other innovative services (EQS Group)
|
01.07.22
|Cembra lanciert Certo!, eine neue Kreditkartenfamilie, mit Geld-zurück-Prämie und innovativen Dienstleistungen (EQS Group)
|
01.06.22
|Cembra agrees partnership with Zurich Switzerland (EQS Group)
|
01.06.22
|Cembra geht Partnerschaft mit Zurich Schweiz ein (EQS Group)
|
30.05.22
|Cembras MSCI ESG rating upgraded to AAA (EQS Group)
|
30.05.22
|MSCI erhöht ESG-Rating von Cembra auf AAA (EQS Group)
|
19.05.22
|Cembra strengthens partnerships with Conforama and FNAC and enters into cooperation with SPAR Switzerland (EQS Group)
|
19.05.22
|Cembra stärkt Partnerschaften mit Conforama und FNAC und geht Kooperation mit SPAR Schweiz ein (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Cembra Money Bank AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cembra Money Bank AG
|84,25
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGemischter Auftakt zum 2. Halbjahr: US-Börsen zum Handelsende höher -- ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel in Rot
Die US-Märkte schlossen vor dem Wochenende im Plus. Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss zum Auftakt des zweiten Halbjahrs auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte dagegen seine Anfangsverluste wettmachen und schloss leicht in der Gewinnzone. Die Börsen in Asien bewegten sich am Freitag auf rotem Terrain, die Börse in Hongkong blieb feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.