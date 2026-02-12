Cembra makes cashback on Certo! credit cards even more rewarding

Zurich, 12 February 2026 – Cembra is enhancing its successful Certo! credit card family with a cashback programme that is unique in Switzerland, enabling customers to benefit even more directly and effortlessly when making payments.

Since its launch in 2022, the Certo! credit card family from Cembra has successfully established itself in the Swiss market. By expanding the benefits programme for its Certo! Mastercard credit cards, Cembra is delivering on its strategy of making payments continuously easier, more flexible and more appealing for consumers.

In addition to the popular standard cashback, Certo! customers now also benefit from regularly changing promotions from retailers and service providers, primarily in the areas of fashion, lifestyle and consumer electronics – simply by using the card, whether in-store or online. With every payment, customers automatically receive cashback – with no registration, discount codes or vouchers required – and can check the status of their refunds and the latest offers at any time in the Cembra app. The app also includes a variety of additional features for convenient and secure everyday card payments.

The elevated cashback programme from Certo! thus delivers a distinctive customer experience, while opening up new opportunities for partners. Participating retailers include renowned consumer brands, with further partners being added on an ongoing basis.

"Our goal is to make using your Certo! card as rewarding and effortless as possible. You pay and benefit instantly. With our enhanced cashback proposition, we offer a seamless and intuitive digital experience that stands out in the market and delivers clear added value for our customers", says Christian Stolz, Business Unit Leader Payments and member of the Management Board at Cembra.