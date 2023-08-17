Cembra Money Bank AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

Cembra offers a new app function which provides greater protection for credit card customers



17.08.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Zürich Cembra is the first Swiss bank to introduce a solution for the integrated digital processing of chargebacks directly in its credit card app. This allows Cembra to offer its customers a simple and fast service to address erroneous transactions or suspected credit card fraud, which contributes to consumer protection in online payments. Cembras credit card app is continually enhanced with new functionalities to improve customer experience and increase efficiency. Credit card holders can now register unknown or suspicious transactions as well as defective purchases whether goods or services simply and quickly direct in the Cembra app and initiate a chargeback with the assistance of a "virtual agent". Cembra is the first Swiss bank to introduce such a solution, and thus offers a readily available digital service, a virtual 24/7 customer service without the queue. Alongside existing app functionalities such as "card blocking" and "card replacement", customers benefit from an optimised range of services and additional buyer protection. Esther Pfaff, Head Product & Innovation at Cembra: "We want to leverage technology to offer our customers user-friendly, needs-based and secure solutions that improve their purchase experience. With our latest app function, we can solve claims regarding credit card transactions quicker and handle chargeback processes more efficiently and in doing so serve our customers better. At the same time, we can offer them greater security for the risk-free use of their credit cards." The technology is supplied by Rivero, a leading Swiss SaaS (Software as a Service) provider specialising in the digitalisation and automation of payment processes. Thomas Müller, CEO and co-founder of Rivero: "We are excited about the launch of the 'Amiko Virtual Agent' at Cembra. Our goal is to simplify consumer protection for card payments and make it more efficient and user-friendly. Our modern software will help Cembra to offer its customers first-class services." Media contact Nicole Bänninger, Head Corporate Communications

+41 44 439 85 12, media@cembra.ch About Cembra

Cembra is a leading Swiss provider of financing solutions and services. Our product range includes consumer credit products such as personal loans and auto leases and loans, credit cards, the insurance sold in this context, invoice financing, and deposits and savings products. We have over 1 million customers in Switzerland and employ about 1,000 people from more than 40 different countries. We have our headquarters in Zurich and operate across Switzerland through our network of branches and our online distribution channels, as well as through our credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers. We have been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since October 2013. Cembra is rated A by Standard & Poors and is a constituent of the MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes as well as in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. About Rivero

Rivero Ltd. is a privately held company based in Switzerland with a strong focus on simplifying card payments operations. Rivero provides SaaS solutions for all players in the card payment ecosystem, such as issuers, acquirers, BaaS and FinTechs. With "Kajo", Rivero simplifies the process of navigating current and upcoming payment scheme compliance obligations, and with "Amiko", provides a fully digital solution to manage fraud recovery and cardholder disputes. For more information: https://rivero.tech/

End of Media Release

