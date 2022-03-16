|
16.03.2022 07:01:18
Cembra publishes agenda items for the Annual General Meeting 2022 and its Annual Report 2021
|
Cembra Money Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Zurich - Cembra published the agenda items and proposals of the Board of Directors for the Annual General Meeting on 21 April 2022 today.
Four current Board members are standing for election to the Board of Directors for a further term of office, and the Board of Directors proposes that Dr. Felix Weber be re-elected as Chairman. Urs Baumann, Martin Blessing and Denis Hall are not available for a further term of office, for personal or professional reasons. The Board of Directors therefore proposes that the following new persons be elected: Alex Finn, finance expert and long-standing partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers UK; Jörg Behrens, expert in digital transformation and business models, founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of international consulting firm Fintegral; and Marc Berg, specialist in digital financial services, CEO of the Free Now Group (Intelligent Apps GmbH) and CEO DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) at Klarna from 2016 to 2018.
Dr. Felix Weber, Chairman of Cembra's Board of Directors, on the changes in the Board of Directors: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Urs Baumann, Martin Blessing and Denis Hall for their great commitment and highly valuable contribution to the success of Cembra, and I wish them well for the future. Our proposals for election to the Board of Directors - Alex Finn, Jörg Behrens and Marc Berg - are three recognised experts who are very familiar with the challenges of strategic and financial corporate management. With their in-depth knowledge of risk management and digital transformation, they will be an ideal addition to the Board of Directors and will significantly support the Bank in the implementation of the defined strategy.'
In view of the still very active pandemic situation, the Board of Directors has decided to hold the Annual General Meeting without physical presence of shareholders based on Covid-19 Regulation 3, Art. 27. Shareholders may exercise their voting right by granting a power of attorney with directives to the independent proxy.
About Cembra
We have over 1 million customers in Switzerland and employ around 1,000 people from 43 different countries. We have our headquarters in Zurich and operate across Switzerland through our network of branches and our online distribution channels, as well as our credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.
We have been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since October 2013. Cembra is rated A- by Standard & Poor's and is included in the SXI Switzerland Sustainability 25 Index and in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index.
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cembra Money Bank AG
|20 Bändliweg
|8048 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 439 8111
|Internet:
|https://www.cembra.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0225173167
|Valor:
|A1W65V
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1303545
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1303545 16-March-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cembra Money Bank AGmehr Nachrichten
|
07:01
|Cembra veröffentlicht Traktanden für Generalversammlung 2022 und den Geschäftsbericht 2021 (EQS Group)
|
07:01
|Cembra publishes agenda items for the Annual General Meeting 2022 and its Annual Report 2021 (EQS Group)
|
18.02.22
|Cembra erzielt robustes Resultat mit Rekordgewinn (EQS Group)
|
16.02.22
|Cembra erzielt robustes Resultat mit Rekordgewinn (EQS Group)
|
16.02.22
|Cembra reports resilient results with record net income (EQS Group)
|
07.12.21
|EQS-Adhoc: Investor Day 2021 Cembra präsentiert aktualisierte Strategie für 2022-2026 (EQS Group)
|
07.12.21
|EQS-Adhoc: Investor Day 2021 Cembra presents updated strategy for 2022-2026 (EQS Group)
|
23.08.21
|Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Kurssturz bei Cembra Money Bank nach Aus für Kreditkarten-Kooperation (Börse Online)