Cembra publishes agenda items for the Annual General Meeting 2022 and its Annual Report 2021

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Zurich - Cembra published the agenda items and proposals of the Board of Directors for the Annual General Meeting on 21 April 2022 today. Four current Board members are standing for election to the Board of Directors for a further term of office, and the Board of Directors proposes that Dr. Felix Weber be re-elected as Chairman. Urs Baumann, Martin Blessing and Denis Hall are not available for a further term of office, for personal or professional reasons. The Board of Directors therefore proposes that the following new persons be elected: Alex Finn, finance expert and long-standing partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers UK; Jörg Behrens, expert in digital transformation and business models, founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of international consulting firm Fintegral; and Marc Berg, specialist in digital financial services, CEO of the Free Now Group (Intelligent Apps GmbH) and CEO DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) at Klarna from 2016 to 2018. Dr. Felix Weber, Chairman of Cembra's Board of Directors, on the changes in the Board of Directors: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Urs Baumann, Martin Blessing and Denis Hall for their great commitment and highly valuable contribution to the success of Cembra, and I wish them well for the future. Our proposals for election to the Board of Directors - Alex Finn, Jörg Behrens and Marc Berg - are three recognised experts who are very familiar with the challenges of strategic and financial corporate management. With their in-depth knowledge of risk management and digital transformation, they will be an ideal addition to the Board of Directors and will significantly support the Bank in the implementation of the defined strategy.' In view of the still very active pandemic situation, the Board of Directors has decided to hold the Annual General Meeting without physical presence of shareholders based on Covid-19 Regulation 3, Art. 27. Shareholders may exercise their voting right by granting a power of attorney with directives to the independent proxy.



The invitation to the Annual General Meeting with explanatory notes on the agenda items can be accessed on the website.



Cembra has also published its Annual Report 2021 today. Its sustainability report includes an independent external review for the first time. An Online Report and a Business Review are also available. Contacts Media: Karin Broger; +41 79 773 68 89; media@cembra.ch Investor Relations: Marcus Händel; +41 44 439 85 72; i nvestor.relations@cembra.ch About Cembra

