Cembra publishes agenda items for the Annual General Meeting 2023 and its Annual Report 2022

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Zurich Cembra published the agenda items and proposals of the Board of Directors for the Annual General Meeting on 21 April 2023 today. As already announced in December 2022 , the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Felix Weber, has decided not to stand for re-election, and the Board of Directors proposes Franco Morra as the new Chairman. All other Board members are standing for re-election. The Annual General Meeting 2023 will take place on Friday, 21 April 2023 at the Kongresshaus in Zurich. The invitation to the Annual General Meeting with explanatory notes on the agenda items can be accessed on the company website . Cembra also published its Annual Report 2022 today. Its Sustainability Report again includes an independent external review. An Online Report and a Business Review are also available. Contacts Media: Nicole Bänninger, Head Corporate Communications

+41 44 439 85 12, media@cembra.ch Investor Relations: Marcus Händel, Head Investor Relations and Sustainability

+41 44 439 85 72, investor.relations@cembra.ch Key dates 21 April 2023:

25 April 2023:

20 July 2023: Annual General Meeting 2023

Ex-dividend date

Publication of 2023 half-year results and interim report About Cembra

Cembra is a leading Swiss provider of financing solutions and services. Our product range includes consumer credit products such as personal loans and auto leases and loans, credit cards, the insurance sold in this context, invoice financing, and deposits and savings products. We have over 1 million customers in Switzerland and employ about 1,000 people from 42 different countries. We have our headquarters in Zurich and operate across Switzerland through our network of branches and our online distribution channels, as well as through our credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers. We have been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since October 2013. Cembra is rated A by Standard & Poors and is a constituent of the MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes as well as in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index.

