Cembra Money Bank Aktie
WKN DE: A1W65V / ISIN: CH0225173167
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19.03.2026 07:01:49
Cembra publishes invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2026 and its Annual Report 2025
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Cembra Money Bank AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Zurich, 19 March 2026 – Today, Cembra published the agenda items and proposals of the Board of Directors for the Annual General Meeting 2026. It will take place on Friday, 24 April 2026 at the Zurich Convention Center (Kongresshaus). The invitation can be accessed on the Cembra website.
As announced on 19 February 2026, the Board of Directors proposes an ordinary dividend of CHF 4.60 plus an extraordinary dividend of CHF 1.00, resulting in a total dividend of CHF 5.60 per share. All members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election for another one-year term.
Cembra also published its Annual Report 2025 today. The Annual Report, including the Sustainability Report, as well as the Business Review are available at www.cembra.ch/investors.
About Cembra
Across the business lines Lending and Payments, Cembra serves over 2 million customers in Switzerland and employs more than 800 people from about 40 countries. Headquartered in Zurich, Cembra operates across Switzerland through a network of hubs and online distribution channels, as well as through credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.
Cembra has been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2013. The company is rated A- by Standard & Poor's and is recognised for its strong sustainability performance by leading ESG rating agencies.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cembra Money Bank AG
|20 Bändliweg
|8048 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 439 8111
|Internet:
|https://www.cembra.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0225173167
|Valor:
|A1W65V
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2294086
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2294086 19-March-2026 CET/CEST
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