Cembra Money Bank AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Cembra publishes invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2026 and its Annual Report 2025



19-March-2026 / 07:01 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Zurich, 19 March 2026 – Today, Cembra published the agenda items and proposals of the Board of Directors for the Annual General Meeting 2026. It will take place on Friday, 24 April 2026 at the Zurich Convention Center (Kongresshaus). The invitation can be accessed on the Cembra website. As announced on 19 February 2026, the Board of Directors proposes an ordinary dividend of CHF 4.60 plus an extraordinary dividend of CHF 1.00, resulting in a total dividend of CHF 5.60 per share. All members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election for another one-year term. Cembra also published its Annual Report 2025 today. The Annual Report, including the Sustainability Report, as well as the Business Review are available at www.cembra.ch/investors. Contacts Media: Nicole Bänninger, Head Corporate Communications

+41 44 439 85 12, media@cembra.ch Investor Relations: Marcus Händel, Head Investor Relations & Sustainability

+41 44 439 85 72, investor.relations@cembra.ch Key dates 24 April 2026

28 April 2026

23 July 2026 Annual General Meeting 2026

Ex-dividend date

Publication of half-year 2026 results and interim report About Cembra

Cembra is a leading Swiss provider of innovative financing and payment solutions. The product range includes personal loans and auto leases and loans, credit cards, the insurance made available in this context, invoice financing and savings products. Across the business lines Lending and Payments, Cembra serves over 2 million customers in Switzerland and employs more than 800 people from about 40 countries. Headquartered in Zurich, Cembra operates across Switzerland through a network of hubs and online distribution channels, as well as through credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers. Cembra has been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2013. The company is rated A- by Standard & Poor's and is recognised for its strong sustainability performance by leading ESG rating agencies.

End of Inside Information