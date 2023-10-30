Cembra refreshes its corporate design

Zurich, 30 October 2023 – In the context of realising its strategic transformation into a more digital business model, Cembra has refined its brand identity.

Cembra, a leading Swiss provider of financing solutions and services, is taking its anniversary as an opportunity to refresh its branding. Exactly ten years ago, the Swiss bank, whose history goes back more than 100 years, went public with a new name and a new brand. As part of its strategic transformation into a more digital business model with an expanded offering, the bank's positioning was refined and the brand further developed.

Rather than carrying out a complete re-branding, core elements were consciously preserved and new features introduced with a clear purpose in order to make the Cembra brand more digital and approachable. The result is a modern brand identity with a revised logo, new design elements and fresh colours and imagery, which reveal Cembra as experienced, fresh and human. At the same time, the brand architecture was simplified.

Christopher Moll, brand manager at Cembra: "The Cembra brand has its roots in the Latin term for the Swiss pine: 'Pinus Cembra'. A strong tree for a strong brand. A symbol that makes our heritage, experience and commitment tangible. Cembra is now a well-known and valued brand in Switzerland that is continuously evolving – just like our range of intuitive and flexible solutions. Always with the aim of creating a distinctive brand experience for our customers.

The realisation of the refined corporate design will take place step-by-step over the course of the next year.