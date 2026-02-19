Cembra Money Bank Aktie
Cembra reports further net income increase by 5% driven by disciplined strategy execution
Zurich, 19 February 2026 – In 2025, Cembra delivered a strong performance with a 5% increase of net income to CHF 180 million, supported by focused strategy execution, a structurally lower cost base and prudent risk management. Return on equity rose to 13.7%, underlining continued progress toward the Group’s financial targets. Net financing receivables decreased by 1% to CHF 6.6 billion, reflecting an improvement in portfolio quality and selective underwriting, particularly in the personal loans business. With a net interest margin of 5.5% and unchanged commission and fee income, net revenues amounted to CHF 542 million, a decrease of 2%. Credit quality remained sound, with the loss rate unchanged at 1.1%. Cembra remains very well capitalised, with a Tier 1 capital ratio of 17.6%. Based on the Group’s performance and sustained capital generation, the Board of Directors will propose an ordinary dividend per share of CHF 4.60 (+8%) and a CHF 1.00 extraordinary dividend.
CEO Holger Laubenthal commented: “In 2025, we made further tangible progress in executing our strategy and improved our financial performance. Strategy execution remained disciplined, with a clear focus on customer value, efficiency and portfolio quality. Despite a lower interest rate environment, we successfully maintained a stable net interest margin. These measures drove profitability, with key metrics moving steadily towards our financial targets.”
Net revenues amounted to CHF542.2million, a decrease of 2%. Net interest income declined 2% to CHF372.2million. Lower interest expense partially offset lower interest income and resulted in a net interest margin of 5.5%. Commission and fee income remained unchanged at CHF170.0million. Credit cards contributed CHF89.4million (-2%) and BNPL CHF40.1million (+0%). The share of net revenues generated from commission and fee income remained stable at 31%.
Cost/income ratio significantly improved to 45.2%
Continued solid loss performance
Further diversified funding portfolio
Strong capital base and increased dividend payout
Strategic initiatives progressing as planned
Christoph Glaser succeeds Pascal Perritaz as new Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Glaser brings more than 20 years of experience in senior finance, risk management and operational leadership roles in international companies. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial and Operations Officer of PATRIZIA SE, a listed global real asset investment firm. Prior to that, he held the role of Chief Financial Officer at PPF’s Home Credit Group and occupied various senior leadership positions at GE, primarily across its global consumer finance and banking operations. Christoph Glaser holds master degrees from both Humboldt University Berlin and Freie Universität Berlin and has completed multiple executive education programmes throughout his career.
During his tenure at Cembra, Pascal Perritaz was instrumental in shaping and executing the company’s strategy, strengthening capital discipline and supporting sustainable performance and long-term value creation for shareholders. He will ensure a seamless transition during the handover period.
Holger Laubenthal, CEO, commented: “I am very pleased to welcome Christoph Glaser to Cembra. His deep expertise in finance, risk management and operations, combined with a strong understanding of consumer finance, will be highly valuable as we continue to execute our strategy and create long-term value. At the same time, I would like to sincerely thank Pascal Perritaz for his outstanding performance and significant contributions over the past eight years. He has made a lasting impact on Cembra. I wish him all the very best for the future.”
Outlook
All documents (investor presentation, audited 2025 consolidated financial statements and this media release) are available at www.cembra.ch/investors.
About Cembra
Across the business lines Lending and Payments, Cembra serves over 2 million customers in Switzerland and employs more than 800 people from about 40 countries. Headquartered in Zurich, Cembra operates across Switzerland through a network of hubs and online distribution channels, as well as through credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.
Cembra has been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2013. The company is rated A- by Standard & Poor's and is recognised for its strong sustainability performance by leading ESG rating agencies.
