20.07.2023 07:00:17
Cembra reports solid half-year results
Cembra Money Bank AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Zurich In a challenging environment Cembra achieved a solid result and continued to advance its strategic transformation. Cembras net income in the first six months amounted to CHF 75.1 million, or CHF 2.56 per share, a decrease of 17% compared to the record results in the first six months of 2022 due to the normalisation of the loss performance towards expected levels after the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as continued strategic investments in operational excellence. Net revenues increased by 1%, with commission and fee income compensating for lower net interest income. The loss performance remained strong at 0.7%. As a result, return on equity came in at 12.2%, and the Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 17.6%.
Robust business performance
In the personal loans business, net financing receivables increased by 1% to CHF 2.4 billion in the first six months of 2023. Interest income in personal loans increased by 2% to CHF 82.5 million, with a yield of 6.6%.
Net financing receivables in auto leases and loans increased by 3% to CHF 3.1 billion in the reporting period. Interest income increased by 11% to CHF 71.8 million, with a yield of 4.7%.
Following the successful launch of the credit card family Certo! in July 2022, the credit cards business delivered a resilient performance in the first six months of 2023. Net financing receivables declined by 3% to CHF 1.0 billion at 30 June 2023. Interest income in the cards business declined by 4% to CHF 42.1 million, with a yield of 8.0%. The number of cards issued amounted to 1,039,000 at 30 June 2023, a decline of 1% since 31 December 2022. By mid-July 2023, about 60% of the previous Cumulus card portfolio has been migrated to the new proprietary offering Certo!. Cembra also continued to successfully grow its portfolio of co-branding card partnerships (excluding Cumulus) by 7% in the first six months of the year.
In the buy now pay later (BNPL) business, the billing volumes more than doubled to CHF 446 million in the first half of 2023 (H1 2022: CHF 197 million), driven both by the consolidation of Byjuno and organic growth. As a result, the commissions and fee income from BNPL increased to CHF 19.0 million, up from CHF 6.5 million in the first half of 2022.
Fee business drives up revenues
Net interest income declined by 3% to CHF 170.6 million (H1 2022: CHF 176.7 million) as interest expense reflected the changed interest rate environment since mid-2022 and increased to CHF 30.3 million (H1 2022: CHF 12.3 million).
The lower net interest income was more than compensated by a 12% increase of commission and fee income to CHF 82.4 million, mainly driven by growth in BNPL. The share of net revenues generated from commissions and fees amounted to 33%, up from 29% in the first six months of 2022.
Total operating expenses increased by 10% to CHF 134.5 million. Personnel expenses increased by 4% to CHF 69.7 million, reflecting the acquisition of Byjuno. General and administrative expenses amounted to CHF 64.8 million, an increase of 18% due to significant investments in strategic initiatives, integration costs and the enhanced organisation. As a consequence the cost/income ratio increased to 53.2% (H1 2022: 48.8%). For the 2023 financial year, Cembra continues to expect a stable cost/income ratio compared to 2022 (50.6%).
Continued strong loss performance
Balanced funding mix
Strategic transformation further advanced
Strong capital position
Outlook
1 ROE of >15% from 2024 on; dividend of at least CHF 3.95 for 2023, and growing thereafter based on earnings growth; Tier 1 capital ratio target of above 17%
Please dial in before the start of the presentation and ask for Cembras half-year 2023 results.
About Cembra
We have over 1 million customers in Switzerland and employ about 1,000 people from more than 40 different countries. We have our headquarters in Zurich and operate across Switzerland through our network of branches and our online distribution channels, as well as our credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.
We have been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2013. Cembra is rated A- by Standard & Poors and is included in the MSCI ESG Leaders Index and in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.
