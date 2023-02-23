|
23.02.2023 07:00:28
Cembra reports strong full-year results, with net income up 5%
|
Cembra Money Bank AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Zurich In 2022, Cembras net income increased by 5% to CHF 169.3 million, or CHF 5.77 per share. Net revenues increased by 4%, with commission and fee income increasing by 17%. The loss performance remained very strong at 0.6%. As a result, return on equity came in at 13.7%, and the Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 17.8%.
CEO Holger Laubenthal commented: 2022 was a successful year for Cembra, as we grew profitably in all business areas in a challenging environment. This underlines that our financing solutions are attractive and well appreciated by customers. We are also making good progress in implementing our strategy. The launch of our own credit card family Certo! is a success, and by deepening and broadening our partnerships we are laying the foundations for further growth. With the acquisition of Byjuno, we have also significantly strengthened our leading position in the rapidly growing BNPL business.
Strong business performance
The Groups total net financing receivables at 31 December 2022 amounted to CHF 6.5 billion, an increase of 5% compared with 31 December 2021.
In the personal loans business, the growth continued in the second half and receivables increased by 4% to CHF 2.4 billion by 31 December 2022. As a result of the lower opening balance of net financing receivables compared to 2021 and the continued competitive environment, interest income in the personal loans business decreased by 4% to CHF 163.1 million, with a yield of 6.8%.
Net financing receivables in auto leases and loans increased by 6% to CHF 3.0 billion in the reporting period. Interest income edged up by 2% to CHF 133.1 million, with a yield of 4.6%.
In the credit cards business, net financing receivables rose by 1% to CHF 1.0 billion. Interest income in the cards business rose by 5% to CHF 89.1 million, with a yield of 8.5%. Transaction volumes increased by 5% year on year. The number of cards issued amounted to 1,051,000 at 31 December 2022, a decline of 2%.
In the buy now pay later (BNPL) business, Cembra recorded an increase of billing volumes by 51% to CHF 477.4 million in 2022. The BNPL and other fee income amounted to CHF 19.5 million (+58%). The acquisition of Byjuno was completed on 1 November 2022 and the business has been consolidated from that date.
Fee business drives up revenues
Total net revenues increased by 4% to CHF 508.9 million in 2022, and net interest income remained stable at CHF 356.2 million (FY 2021: CHF 356.7 million). Interest expense increased by 13% to CHF 29.4 million, reflecting the changed interest rate environment in the second half of the reporting period.
Commission and fee income increased by 17% to CHF 152.7 million, mainly driven by higher income from credit card fees (+18%) as Covid-19-related restrictions were lifted as well as by growth in BNPL. The share of net revenues generated from commissions and fees increased from 27% to 30% in 2022.
Total operating expenses increased by 5% to CHF 257.5 million. Personnel expenses increased by 2% to CHF 135.5 million. General and administrative expenses increased by 7% to CHF 122.0 million, mainly due to investments into strategic initiatives and the launch of the proprietary card proposition in the second half of 2022. The cost/income ratio remained stable at 50.6% (2021: 50.6%).
Continued very strong loss performance
The provision for losses increased by 2% to CHF 40.9 million, reflecting a continued very strong underlying loss performance. This resulted in a stable loss rate of 0.6% in 2022 (2021: 0.6%, and 0.8% adjusted for a loan sale). The non-performing-loans (NPL) ratio increased slightly to 0.7% (2021: 0.6%). The rate of over-30-days past due financing receivables increased to 2.0% (2021: 1.6%).
Stable and balanced funding mix
In line with the growth in financing receivables and liquid assets, the Groups diversified funding portfolio increased by 8% to CHF 6.1 billion at 31 December 2022. Overall, the funding mix remained largely stable with 57% deposits and 43% non-deposits. The weighted average duration amounted to 2.1 years (2021: 2.5 years), the period-end funding cost increased to 79 basis points (2021: 44 basis points) and the average funding costs in 2022 amounted to 0.50% (2021: 0.45%)
Strategy execution progressing well successful transition to proprietary card offering
The implementation of Cembras key strategic initiatives Operational Excellence, Business Acceleration, New Growth Opportunities and Cultural Transformation is progressing well.
As part of the strategic initiative Operational Excellence, Cembra launched the new credit card app in April 2022 to strengthen its customer relationships and increase efficiency. It had about 320,000 active users by the end of the year. The companys data centers have been consolidated and moved, and the foundation for a cloud infrastructure was established. The new IT platform for the leasing business is being tested and the first release will be launched in 2023.
The successful launch of the new credit card range Certo! was another key step in the strategy implementation. Following the successful rollout of the proprietary Certo! card family in July 2022, about half of the previous Cumulus card portfolio has been migrated to the new proprietary offering. In addition, Cembra continued to extend and strengthen its co-branding partnerships for credit cards.
The acquisition of Byjuno and its combination with Swissbilling will enable Cembra to create compelling solutions in online and POS checkouts for pay-by-invoice services in Switzerland and to accelerate profitable growth in the BNPL business.
Focus on sustainability performance
In May 2022, MSCI ESG upgraded Cembras rating to AAA, and Sustainalytics reaffirmed Cembras Low ESG Risk rating based on the Banks sustainability performance and an externally verified Sustainability Report. In January 2023, Cembra was included in Bloombergs Gender Equality Index 2023 for the third time.
Strong capital and increased dividend
Cembra remains very well capitalised, with a strong Tier 1 capital ratio of 17.8% (31 December 2021: 18.9%). Shareholders equity increased by 6% to CHF 1.274 billion, after Cembra paid out the dividend of CHF 113 million in April 2022.
Given Cembras robust financial performance, the Board of Directors will propose a CHF 3.95 dividend per share (a 68% pay-out ratio) at the next General Meeting on 21 April 2023 translating into a 3%, or CHF 0.10, increase compared to last year.
Outlook
Cembra currently expects to deliver a resilient business performance in 2023, with net revenues to develop at least in line with Swiss GDP and a continued solid loss performance. Cembra is reiterating its ROE target of 1314% for 2023 and confirms its mid-term targets.1
All documents (investor presentation, consolidated financial statements 2022, and this media release) are available at www.cembra.ch/investors.
1 Cembra aims to achieve an ROE above 15% starting in 2024 and to pay a dividend of at least CHF 3.95 for 2023, which will increase thereafter based on sustainable earnings growth. The bank is also targeting a Tier 1 capital ratio target of above 17%.
About Cembra
We have over 1 million customers in Switzerland and employ about 1,000 people from 42 different countries. We have our headquarters in Zurich and operate across Switzerland through our network of branches and our online distribution channels, as well as through our credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.
We have been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since October 2013. Cembra is rated A by Standard & Poors and is a constituent of the MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes as well as in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cembra Money Bank AG
|20 Bändliweg
|8048 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 439 8111
|Internet:
|https://www.cembra.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0225173167
|Valor:
|A1W65V
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1566425
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1566425 23-Feb-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cembra Money Bank AGmehr Nachrichten
|
23.02.23
|Cembra erzielt starkes Ergebnis, Reingewinn um 5% gesteigert (EQS Group)
|
23.02.23
|Cembra reports strong full-year results, with net income up 5% (EQS Group)
|
08.12.22
|Veränderung im Verwaltungsrat von Cembra (EQS Group)
|
08.12.22
|Change in the Board of Directors of Cembra (EQS Group)
|
01.11.22
|Übernahme von Byjuno abgeschlossen (EQS Group)
|
01.11.22
|Acquisition of Byjuno completed (EQS Group)
|
25.10.22
|Christian Schmitt appointed Chief Technology Officer and Member of the Management Board of Cembra (EQS Group)
|
25.10.22
|Christian Schmitt zum Chief Technology Officer und Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung von Cembra ernannt (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Cembra Money Bank AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cembra Money Bank AG
|84,25
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAngst vor weiteren Zinssteigerungen bremst Kauflaune: ATX stabil -- DAX schwächer -- Wall Street eröffnet im Minus -- Asiens Märkte mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann zwischenzeitliche Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten. Der deutsche Leitindex fällt zurück. Die Wall Street notiert am letzten Handelstag der Woche tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost ist am Freitag keine einheitliche Tendenz auszumachen.