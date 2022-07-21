|
Cembra reports strong half-year results, with net income up 15%
Cembra Money Bank AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Zurich Cembras net income increased by 15% to CHF 90.6 million, or CHF 3.09 per share, compared to the first six months of 2021. Net revenues increased by 6%, and commission and fee income was up by 27%. The loss performance was very strong at 0.5%. As a result, return on equity came in at 15.3%, and the Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 18.8%.
Strong business performance
Net financing receivables in auto leases and loans increased by 4% to CHF 2.9 billion in the reporting period. Interest income was stable at CHF 64.9 million, with a yield of 4.5%.
In the credit cards business, net financing receivables rose by 8% to CHF 1.1 billion. Interest income was up 6% to CHF 43.7 million, with a yield of 8.1%. Transaction volumes in the first six months increased by 18% year on year. The number of cards issued was up 4% year on year to 1,090,000 at 30 June 2022.
Swissbilling grew significantly in the buy now pay later (BNPL) business with an increase of billing volumes by 62% to CHF 191 million and fee income of CHF 6.5 million (+35%).
Commercial efforts and end of restrictions drive up revenues
Commission and fee income increased by 27% to CHF 73.3 million, as Covid-19-related restrictions were lifted. Income from credit card fees increased by 42% year on year. The share of net revenues generated from commissions and fees increased to 29%, up from 25% at 30 June 2021.
Total operating expenses decreased by 2% to CHF 122.0 million. Personnel expenses were down 2% to CHF 67.1 million mainly reflecting the lower number of employees. General and administrative expenses declined by 1% to CHF 54.9 million. This resulted in a cost/income ratio of 48.8%, compared with 52.6% for the year-earlier period.
Excellent loss performance
Stable funding
Strong capital position
Strategy execution progressing well
Further progress on sustainability confirmed
Outlook
All documents (investor presentation, interim report and this media release) are available at www.cembra.ch/investors.
1 Cembra aims to achieve an ROE of 1314% in 2022-2023 and above 15% starting in 2024 and to pay a dividend of at least CHF 3.85 for 2022, which will increase thereafter based on sustainable earnings growth. The bank is also targeting a Tier 1 capital ratio target of above 17%.
Please dial in before the start of the presentation and ask for Cembras half-year 2022 results.
About Cembra Money Bank
We have over 1 million customers in Switzerland and employ about 1,000 people from 42 different countries. We have our headquarters in Zurich and operate across Switzerland through our network of branches and our online distribution channels, as well as through our credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.
We have been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since October 2013. Cembra is rated A by Standard & Poors and is included in the SXI Switzerland Sustainability 25 Index and in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index.
End of ad hoc announcement
