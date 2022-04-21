|
21.04.2022 16:00:43
Cembra shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors
|
Cembra Money Bank AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Zurich - The Annual General Meeting 2022 of Cembra was held in Zurich today. Based on the Covid-19 Regulation 3, Art 27., shareholders did not attend the meeting in person. They transferred their rights to the independent voting proxy, who represented 50.72% of the issued shares.
The following members of the Board of Directors were re-elected for a further one-year term of office: Dr Felix Weber (Chairman), Thomas Buess, Susanne Klöss-Braekler and Monica Mächler. Jörg Behrens, Marc Berg and Alex Finn were newly elected to the Board of Directors.
About Cembra Money Bank
We have over 1 million customers in Switzerland and employ around 1,000 people from 43 different countries. We have our headquarters in Zurich and operate across Switzerland through our network of branches and our online distribution channels, as well as our credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.
We have been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since October 2013. Cembra is rated A- by Standard & Poor's and is included in the SXI Switzerland Sustainability 25 Index and in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cembra Money Bank AG
|20 Bändliweg
|8048 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 439 8111
|Internet:
|https://www.cembra.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0225173167
|Valor:
|A1W65V
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
