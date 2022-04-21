Cembra Money Bank AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Cembra shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors



21.04.2022 / 16:00



Zurich - The Annual General Meeting 2022 of Cembra was held in Zurich today. Based on the Covid-19 Regulation 3, Art 27., shareholders did not attend the meeting in person. They transferred their rights to the independent voting proxy, who represented 50.72% of the issued shares. The following members of the Board of Directors were re-elected for a further one-year term of office: Dr Felix Weber (Chairman), Thomas Buess, Susanne Klöss-Braekler and Monica Mächler. Jörg Behrens, Marc Berg and Alex Finn were newly elected to the Board of Directors.



The shareholders approved an ordinary dividend of CHF 3.85 per share. The dividend will be paid from retained earnings on 27 April 2022 (ex-date 25 April 2022).



The Annual General Meeting also voted in favour of all other agenda items, including the Annual Report 2021 and the consultative vote on the Compensation Report 2021. Contacts Media: Carolin Schulze; +41 44 439 85 23; media@cembra.ch Investor Relations: Marcus Händel; +41 44 439 85 72; investor.relations@cembra.ch Key dates 25 April 2022: Ex-dividend date 27 April 2022: Dividend payment date 21 July 2022: Publication of 2022 half-year results and publication of the interim report About Cembra Money Bank

Cembra is a leading Swiss provider of financing solutions and services. Our product range includes consumer credit products such as personal loans and auto leases and loans, credit cards, the insurance sold in this context, invoice financing, and deposits and savings products. We have over 1 million customers in Switzerland and employ around 1,000 people from 43 different countries. We have our headquarters in Zurich and operate across Switzerland through our network of branches and our online distribution channels, as well as our credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers. We have been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since October 2013. Cembra is rated A- by Standard & Poor's and is included in the SXI Switzerland Sustainability 25 Index and in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index.

