Cembra Money Bank Aktie
WKN DE: A1W65V / ISIN: CH0225173167
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30.06.2026 07:00:13
Cembra strengthens its regional presence in French-speaking Switzerland with a new office in Lausanne
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Cembra Money Bank AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Zurich, 30 June 2026 – Cembra has officially opened its new office in the centre of Lausanne. The new location brings together customer advisory services, sales and support functions for French-speaking Switzerland under one roof, thereby strengthening the Bank’s presence in western Switzerland.
Cembra is adapting its sales network to changing market conditions and customer needs and is concentrating its physical presence on five regional hubs of expertise in Zurich, Bern, St Gallen, Lugano and Lausanne. By doing so, Cembra combines its comprehensive digital services with personalised on-site support.
At the new hub in French-speaking Switzerland, situated in the attractive Flon district of Lausanne, customers can receive advice on the full range of products in a welcoming atmosphere and benefit from personalised, cross-product services. These include personal loans, credit cards, auto leasing, as well as complementary insurance options and savings solutions. Around 50 employees from the areas of customer advisory, sales and support functions work together in a modern working environment in Lausanne.
“With the new hub in Lausanne, we are bringing our teams closer together and can offer our customers in western Switzerland even more personalised and comprehensive advice,” says Peter Schnellmann, Business Unit Leader Lending at Cembra. “Our physical offices remain important for customer service. Our goal is to provide optimal support and a positive experience for our customers across all channels.”
About Cembra
Across the business lines Lending and Payments, Cembra serves over 2 million customers in Switzerland and employs more than 800 people from about 40 countries. Headquartered in Zurich, Cembra operates across Switzerland through a network of hubs and online distribution channels, as well as through credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.
Cembra has been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2013. The company is rated A- by Standard & Poor's and is recognised for its strong sustainability performance by leading ESG rating agencies.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cembra Money Bank AG
|20 Bändliweg
|8048 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 439 8111
|Internet:
|https://www.cembra.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0225173167
|Valor:
|A1W65V
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2356386
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2356386 30.06.2026 CET/CEST
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