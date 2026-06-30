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WKN DE: A1W65V / ISIN: CH0225173167

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30.06.2026 07:00:13

Cembra strengthens its regional presence in French-speaking Switzerland with a new office in Lausanne

Cembra Money Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Cembra strengthens its regional presence in French-speaking Switzerland with a new office in Lausanne

30.06.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Zurich, 30 June 2026 – Cembra has officially opened its new office in the centre of Lausanne. The new location brings together customer advisory services, sales and support functions for French-speaking Switzerland under one roof, thereby strengthening the Bank’s presence in western Switzerland.

Cembra is adapting its sales network to changing market conditions and customer needs and is concentrating its physical presence on five regional hubs of expertise in Zurich, Bern, St Gallen, Lugano and Lausanne. By doing so, Cembra combines its comprehensive digital services with personalised on-site support.

At the new hub in French-speaking Switzerland, situated in the attractive Flon district of Lausanne, customers can receive advice on the full range of products in a welcoming atmosphere and benefit from personalised, cross-product services. These include personal loans, credit cards, auto leasing, as well as complementary insurance options and savings solutions. Around 50 employees from the areas of customer advisory, sales and support functions work together in a modern working environment in Lausanne.

“With the new hub in Lausanne, we are bringing our teams closer together and can offer our customers in western Switzerland even more personalised and comprehensive advice,” says Peter Schnellmann, Business Unit Leader Lending at Cembra. “Our physical offices remain important for customer service. Our goal is to provide optimal support and a positive experience for our customers across all channels.”

Contact  
Media: Rahel Lehmann, Senior Communications Specialist
+41 44 439 85 63, media@cembra.ch  

About Cembra
Cembra is a leading Swiss provider of innovative financing and payment solutions. The product range includes personal loans and auto leases and loans, credit cards, the insurance made available in this context, invoice financing and savings products.

Across the business lines Lending and Payments, Cembra serves over 2 million customers in Switzerland and employs more than 800 people from about 40 countries. Headquartered in Zurich, Cembra operates across Switzerland through a network of hubs and online distribution channels, as well as through credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.

Cembra has been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2013. The company is rated A- by Standard & Poor's and is recognised for its strong sustainability performance by leading ESG rating agencies.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Cembra Money Bank AG
20 Bändliweg
8048 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: 044 439 8111
Internet: https://www.cembra.ch
ISIN: CH0225173167
Valor: A1W65V
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2356386

 
End of News EQS News Service

2356386  30.06.2026 CET/CEST

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