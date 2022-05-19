|
19.05.2022 07:00:38
Cembra strengthens partnerships with Conforama and FNAC and enters into cooperation with SPAR Switzerland
|
Cembra Money Bank AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Zurich Cembra has extended its existing partnerships with Conforama and FNAC. Additionally, Cembra is going to issue a new credit card in collaboration with SPAR as of summer 2022.
Cembra and the furniture retailer Conforama have renewed their partnership, originally established in 2008, and are set to improve the card benefits with a new loyalty programme. Customers using the Conforama Mastercard get a discount of 1% on purchases from Conforama and 0.5% on all other payments made with the card. They also benefit from various insurance services.
Cembra has also extended its partnership with the multimedia retailer FNAC, which has been in place since 2016. The company is currently expanding its presence throughout Switzerland's German-speaking regions and in Ticino. Besides permanent price reductions on a broad range of products, customers benefit from a discount of up to 2.5% in the form of loyalty points for purchases from FNAC.
Furthermore, Cembra is going to issue a new credit card in collaboration with the retail chain SPAR as of summer 2022. In addition to SPAR Friends offerings, holders of the new SPAR Mastercard will benefit from a sales discount of 1% on their purchases from SPAR Switzerland and 0.5% on all other payments made with the card. The new offering also includes free insurance services.
About Cembra
We have over 1 million customers in Switzerland and employ around 1,000 people from 43 different countries. We have our headquarters in Zurich and operate across Switzerland through our network of branches and our online distribution channels, as well as our credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.
We have been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since October 2013. Cembra is rated A by Standard & Poors and is included in the SXI Switzerland Sustainability 25 Index and in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index.
