CEMEX USA named EPA ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for third consecutive year

HOUSTON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEMEX USA proudly announced today it has been named 2021 U.S. EPA ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for the third consecutive year, earning the Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy in recognition of the company's leadership in energy management and longstanding commitment to sustainability.

The Sustained Excellence Award is the highest honor given by the ENERGY STAR program, and the 2021 Partner of the Year Award is the latest recognition for CEMEX USA. The company earned EPA ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Energy Management and EPA ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence in 2019 and 2020, respectively. In addition, CEMEX USA's Miami Cement Plant earned ENERGY STAR Certification for the tenth consecutive year in 2020 for energy management efforts at the operation. Since 2007, CEMEX USA operations have earned more than 50 ENERGY STAR certifications and dozens of its cement terminals and ready-mix concrete operations have achieved the ENERGY STAR Challenge for Industry.

"Sustainability is an integral part of our business strategy, and we continue to seek additional opportunities to further embed it into our daily operations," said CEMEX USA President Jaime Muguiro. "Participation in the ENERGY STAR program is one of the many ways CEMEX is working toward a better and more sustainable future. We're proud to be recognized again for our efforts as EPA ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year and applaud our operations for consistently working to make a difference."

The ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award puts CEMEX USA among a distinguished group of winners that have made long-term commitments to fighting climate change and protecting public health through energy efficiency. Award winners are among the nation's leaders in driving value for the environment, the economy and the American people.

"ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are showing the world that delivering real climate solutions makes good business sense and promotes job growth," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "Many of them have been doing it for years, inspiring all of us who are committed to tackling the climate crisis and leading the way to a clean energy economy."

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2021 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners .

About CEMEX USA

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high quality products and reliable service to customers and communities throughout the world. Its U.S. network includes 10 cement plants, more than 50 strategically- located distribution terminals, 50 aggregate quarries and nearly 270 ready-mix concrete plants.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: https://www.energystar.gov/about and https://www.energystar.gov/about/origins_mission/energy_star_numbers

