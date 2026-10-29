29.10.2026 19:04:53

Cemtrex Stock Rises 9% After Swinging To Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) is up 9.07 percent, gaining $0.1612 to $1.9311 on Thursday.

The rise follows the company's fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with net income attributable to Cemtrex stockholders reaching $1.7 million, compared with a net loss of $3.4 million a year earlier. Operating income improved to $1.4 million from an operating loss of $1.2 million.

Cemtrex is currently trading at $1.9311, up from the previous close of $1.7699 after opening at $1.8700 on the Nasdaq. The stock has traded between $1.8700 and $3.0999 during the session. Trading volume stands at 34.97 million shares, sharply above average volume of about 38,000 shares.

Fourth-quarter revenue increased to $22.7 million from $18.5 million a year earlier, while operating EBITDA improved to $1.9 million from a loss of $0.8 million. For fiscal 2026, revenue totaled $75.3 million, compared with $76.5 million in fiscal 2025, while the annual net loss narrowed to $22.4 million from $28.1 million. Cemtrex shares have traded between $1.70 and $97.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:27 KW 44: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06:18 Oktober 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
05:07 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
30.10.26 Oktober 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
25.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

KI-Sorgen bremsen: ATX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich schwächer - Nikkei & KOSPI tiefrot
Vor dem Wochenende gaben der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt nach. Die Wall Street gab klar nach. An den Börsen in Fernost waren überwiegend rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen