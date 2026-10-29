Cemtrex Stock Rises 9% After Swinging To Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) is up 9.07 percent, gaining $0.1612 to $1.9311 on Thursday.

The rise follows the company's fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with net income attributable to Cemtrex stockholders reaching $1.7 million, compared with a net loss of $3.4 million a year earlier. Operating income improved to $1.4 million from an operating loss of $1.2 million.

Cemtrex is currently trading at $1.9311, up from the previous close of $1.7699 after opening at $1.8700 on the Nasdaq. The stock has traded between $1.8700 and $3.0999 during the session. Trading volume stands at 34.97 million shares, sharply above average volume of about 38,000 shares.

Fourth-quarter revenue increased to $22.7 million from $18.5 million a year earlier, while operating EBITDA improved to $1.9 million from a loss of $0.8 million. For fiscal 2026, revenue totaled $75.3 million, compared with $76.5 million in fiscal 2025, while the annual net loss narrowed to $22.4 million from $28.1 million. Cemtrex shares have traded between $1.70 and $97.00 over the past 52 weeks.