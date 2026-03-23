Cencora Aktie
WKN: 766149 / ISIN: US03073E1055
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23.03.2026 13:13:59
Cencora Agrees To Acquire EyeSouth Partners' Retina Business For $1.1 Bln
(RTTNews) - Cencora, Inc. (COR) announced Monday that it signed a definitive agreement to acquire EyeSouth Partners' retina business for $1.1 billion.
Upon completion of the transaction, the affiliated retina physicians of EyeSouth Partners will join Cencora's Retina Consultants of America, a leading management services organization (MSO).
Cencora expects the acquisition to be slightly accretive, net of financing costs, to its adjusted diluted earnings per share in the first twelve months following transaction closing.
The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals.
Cencora's reaffirmed fiscal 2026 financial guidance does not currently contemplate the transaction closing in its fiscal 2026.
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