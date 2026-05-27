Cencora Aktie
WKN: 766149 / ISIN: US03073E1055
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27.05.2026 13:47:10
Cencora Names Eva Boratto EVP, CFO; Reaffirms FY26 Adj. EPS Range
(RTTNews) - Global pharmaceutical solutions provider Cencora, Inc. (COR) Wednesday announced the appointment of Eva Boratto as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective June 29, 2026.
Boratto will succeed James Cleary, who will be retiring as previously announced and will serve in an advisory capacity through the end of 2026.
Boratto has been serving as CFO of Bath & Body Works, Inc., where she played a key leadership role in the company's multi-year transformation strategy.
Further, Cencora reaffirmed its previously issued adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance range of $17.70 to $17.90 for fiscal year 2026. On May 21, 2026, Cencora had updated adjusted diluted earnings per share from a previous range of $17.65 to $17.90. The company also reaffirmed its long-term guidance for adjusted operating income growth of 7% to 10% and adjusted diluted earnings per share growth of 10% to 14%.
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