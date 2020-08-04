Cengage CEO Michael Hansen Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the Most Creative People in Business

BOSTON, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cengage CEO Michael Hansen has been named to Fast Company's 11th annual list of the Most Creative People in Business. Hansen is recognized for his leadership in tackling the affordability crisis in higher education with the introduction of Cengage Unlimited, the first subscription for college textbooks and course materials that significantly reduces costs for students. More than 2.2 million students have saved more than $200 million with the subscription in just two years.

The Most Creative People in Business list recognizes individuals who used their innovative thinking to make an impact on the world beyond financial success. These engineers, executives, choreographers, activists, designers, journalists, and founders have created something new this year within their field that's never been done before in their industries. Many achieved these societal problem-solving accomplishments in one of the most contentious and erratic times in history.

"I am honored to be included among such an impressive list of creative, innovative individuals," said Michael E. Hansen, CEO at Cengage. "This recognition is a reflection of the collaborative, driven and creative culture that exists at Cengage, which allowed us to disrupt a 100-year old business model from within to benefit students and address the affordability crisis in U.S. education."

"Higher education has reached an important inflection point, and the impact of COVID-19 has stressed an already struggling system," continued Hansen. "Our mission at Cengage is to make education work for students, meeting them where they are, and providing valued, quality learning materials and solutions that support them throughout their lives."

Earlier this year, Cengage was also named a finalist for Fast Company's 2020 World Changing Ideas Award for its efforts tackling college affordability with Cengage Unlimited.

Michael Hansen joined Cengage as CEO in December 2012 and spearheaded its transformation from a traditional print publisher to a digital education company. In August 2018, the company launched Cengage Unlimited, the first-of-its-kind subscription service for college textbooks and course materials. Cengage Unlimited gives students access to more than 22,000 digital course materials, including eBooks, online homework access codes and study guides for just one price, thus significantly reducing the cost of materials. Within the first seven months of availability, more than a million Cengage Unlimited subscriptions were sold - a milestone the company reached faster than Hulu, Netflix and Spotify.

Building on the success of Cengage Unlimited, this month the company introduced Cengage Unlimited eTextbooks to provide students with another affordable option. At just $69.99, Cengage Unlimited eTextbooks provides an affordable alternative for students who don't need a full Cengage Unlimited subscription that includes online homework access codes, but still want access to Cengage's catalogue of eTextbooks.

"Each year, we recognize artists and conventionally creative people making their mark on business and corporate executives deploying creativity and innovation to address some of the biggest challenges facing businesses and society," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Individually and collectively, the Most Creative People are an inspiration."

Fast Company's Most Creative People in Business issue (September 2020) is on newsstands beginning August 11, 2020. To see the complete list of honorees, go to: https://www.fastcompany.com/most-creative-people/2020.

About Cengage

Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. As the largest US-based provider of teaching and learning materials for higher education, we offer valuable options at affordable price points. Our industry-leading initiatives include Cengage Unlimited, the first-of-its-kind all-access digital subscription service. We embrace innovation to create learning experiences that build confidence and momentum toward the future students want. Headquartered in Boston, Cengage also serves K-12, library and workforce training markets around the world. Visit us at www.cengage.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta and the publisher is Amanda Smith. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

